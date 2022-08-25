Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.12). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 622,441 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £48.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.94.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 0.07 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Insider Activity

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Brian Raven bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In other news, insider Brian Raven bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). Also, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,874.82). Insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $3,570,000 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.