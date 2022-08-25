Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

