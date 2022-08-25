Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,151 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

OWL opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,442,716 shares of company stock worth $29,960,312. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

