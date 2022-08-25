Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 239 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

