Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 388 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of NXRT opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

