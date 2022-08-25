Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 501 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

