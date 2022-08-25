Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $165,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,868.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,868.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,965 shares of company stock worth $1,063,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

