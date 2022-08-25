Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 373 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

