Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 568 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

