Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

