Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,442,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,960,312 over the last ninety days. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

