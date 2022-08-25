Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $426,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

