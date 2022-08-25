Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

