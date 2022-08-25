Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

