Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

