Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,521 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Momentive Global were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,162.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,162.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

