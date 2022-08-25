Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

