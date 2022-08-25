Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

