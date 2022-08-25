Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.