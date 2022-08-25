TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TechTarget by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in TechTarget by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

