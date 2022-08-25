Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $217.93

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.93 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.69). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 310,672 shares.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of £730.52 million and a PE ratio of 473.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 675.73.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Charles Cade acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($126,872.89).

(Get Rating)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

