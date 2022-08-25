Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,147 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TME opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

