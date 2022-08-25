TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

