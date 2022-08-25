TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of TESS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
