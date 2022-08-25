The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.37

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.37 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.63). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 4,024 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £49.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.37.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Featured Articles

