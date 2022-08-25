The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $405.98

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.98 ($4.91) and traded as low as GBX 402 ($4.86). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 407 ($4.92), with a volume of 769,218 shares.

The City of London Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 409.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 607.46.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.58%.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.