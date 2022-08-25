The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.