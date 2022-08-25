The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
