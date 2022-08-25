The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,097.58

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,097.58 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($18.70). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,544 ($18.66), with a volume of 107,301 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,544.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,097.58. The company has a market cap of £666.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

