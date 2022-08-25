The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.38

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.38 and traded as low as $44.50. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2,302 shares traded.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.