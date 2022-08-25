The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.38

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.38 and traded as low as $44.50. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2,302 shares traded.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

