The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.24.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

