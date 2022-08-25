Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Financial Contrast

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.98%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 6.09% 2.57% 0.26% Timberland Bancorp 33.02% 10.70% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Timberland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.46 $11.42 million $0.62 31.00 Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.05 $27.58 million $2.68 9.89

Timberland Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 24 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington; and operated 25 proprietary automated teller machines. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

