Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $237.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

