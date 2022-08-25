Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

