Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

