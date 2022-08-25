TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

TA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:TA opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.72.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.4288283 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

