Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 347.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

