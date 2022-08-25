Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tronox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 15.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.