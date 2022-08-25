Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.59. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

