U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

