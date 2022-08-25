U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
