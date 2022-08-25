UBS Group Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $127.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

