Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,686.49

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,686.49 ($44.54) and traded as high as GBX 3,995 ($48.27). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,991 ($48.22), with a volume of 2,336,712 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,869.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,686.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.