Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.78

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.78 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 29.79 ($0.36). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 230,385 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.73 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.92.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

