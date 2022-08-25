United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

United American Healthcare Trading Down 18.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

