United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

