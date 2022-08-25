United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
