United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.16. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 29,656 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

