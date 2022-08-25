United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.63

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.63 and traded as low as $107.24. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 3,232 shares changing hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $610.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.69.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,123.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $120,337.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total value of $331,039.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,123.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Further Reading

