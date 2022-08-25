Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,394 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 308,140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

