UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.58

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $31.75. UTG shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 424 shares traded.

UTG Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.