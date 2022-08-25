VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head-To-Head Analysis

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90% Barnwell Industries 29.07% 53.58% 23.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VAALCO Energy and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. VAALCO Energy pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.58 $81.84 million $1.56 3.42 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.69 $6.25 million $0.73 4.21

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnwell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

