Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,168 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 178.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,312 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.