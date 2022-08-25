Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,192 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $21,704,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

